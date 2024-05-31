The latest security tech outsmarting offenders with break-ins on the rise

The rise of AI and smarter security tech is helping home and business owners protect their properties as break-ins and car thefts increase across New England.
Advanced Security Group Service Manager Chris Dyson has been delivering and installing home and business security technology for over 20 years and has noticed a definite uptick in break and enters, home invasions, and car theft in the past 12-18 months.
But the rise of Artificial Intelligence in security technology is giving home and business owners an edge when it comes to staying safe and keeping valuables secure.
"I guess probably the biggest thing we've noticed is the number of people that are contacting us now that either know someone or have had an incident themselves, whether it be a stolen vehicle or home invasion," Mr Dyson said.
"The biggest thing that we seem to come across now where people are wanting to have that extra protection for the house, which in the past has been cameras and the quality of the cameras now is incredible, but in the past 6-12 months we have noticed a trend towards home alarm systems."
According to Mr Dyson, home and business owners are becoming less concerned with security cameras due to the increasingly brazen behaviour of offenders, instead preferring to opt for loud, home defence systems that frighten off home invaders.
"People are now wanting that alarm system on their house so they feel safe against an actual intrusion into the house, they are no longer just happy seeing it on camera, giving the footage to the police and hoping something is done," he said.
"I think it's getting scary, the home invasion thing, It's one thing to have your car stolen but now we're hearing a lot of reports of actual home invasions where they don't care if you're inside.
"We've had plenty of people tell us that they hear a noise, they come out in their lounge room, and then they're face to face with someone going through their stuff with a knife in their hand."
Advanced Security Group services the entirety of New England and North West going as far as Tenterfield and sometimes visits further out west to places like Cobar and Broken Hill.
The business was founded in Tamworth in 1999 and has since expanded its office network into Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Forster, Kempsey, Taree, Grafton and the Hunter Valley.
They offer the sale and installation of state-of-the-art alarm systems, video surveillance, medical alarms, and monitoring which incorporates patrol response and periodic check-ins for home and business owners across the region.
Advanced Security's 24-hour monitoring centre is based in Tamworth Mr Dyson said is a rare feature as nearly all security companies use large monitoring stations based in cities.
"When I first started it was a bit of a luxury for private homes to have security systems, they were expensive for a start but also, you just wouldn't hear about that many genuine break-ins but I would say break and enters as well as car theft and petty crime has increased in the past say five years in the areas we service," Mr Dyson said.
"That being said, the technology for combating this kind of criminal activity has also increased significantly.
"We now have AI which is changing the game considerably, for example, cameras now have motion sensors and can tell the difference between a moving branch and an intruder. The quality of the footage also is just amazing in this day and age whereas 20 years ago the images were blurry and black and white."
Mr Dyson said the other area of improvement and advancement in the security industry that most customers and clients enquire about is the ability to monitor homes and businesses from smartphones remotely.
He said home security systems are cheaper than ever before so there is something on the market available for a variety of budgets that offers quality security against intruders.
"Everyone has a smartphone these days. Your cameras and your alarm system are literally in the palm of your hand, you can control everything. You can look at your cameras wherever you are. you can have eyes on your house 24/7 and that's an absolute game changer in the world of security technology."
