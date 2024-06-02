'Great opportunity': local rehab bed opens for Tamworth accused after years wait

A magistrate, prosecutor, and lawyer have all been left shocked and surprised after a residential rehab bed just an hour from home was offered up to someone battling addiction in Tamworth.
After seven years presiding over cases in Tamworth Local Court, magistrate Julie Soars saw the first person on bail in Tamworth be offered a residential bed at Freeman House in Armidale.
"This is the first time anyone from Tamworth has ever gotten into one of those beds," Ms Soars told the court.
"It's quite an important opportunity."
The Armidale based service offers both medical withdrawal support and voluntary residential rehab options for those wishing to address complex addiction issues.
The residential rehabilitation service is the closest of its kind to Tamworth.
"I'm just as surprised as the court is to see there's a bed available," Police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom said.
The court heard a 31-year-old Tamworth man, who appeared in court from custody in Cessnock, would be admitted to a three month residential rehab program at the Armidale facility, if he were granted bail by the court.
The 31-year-old has been in custody since April after he was caught driving while disqualified on two separate occasions.
It's alleged he was on bail, and serving a community-based prison sentence when he was arrested and charged by police last month.
During the application to have the 31-year-old released on bail to attend the rehab program, the court heard he had a long-term problem with drugs.
"He makes the wrong decision under the influence of illicit substances," Ms Soars said.
The man was released from custody to attend the rehab program under a number of strict bail conditions.
While on bail the 31-year-old must abide by a drug and alcohol restriction, and must not be behind the wheel of any motor vehicle.
"It's a great opportunity ... good luck," Ms Soars said.
With rehab beds close to home becoming harder to access for people in need, a push is gaining momentum in Tamworth to have a residential rehabilitation facility built in the city.
The Uniting Church's Fair Treatment Campaign to build a residential drug and alcohol detox centre in Tamworth started back in 2021.
Minister for the Tamworth region Uniting Churches Reverend Geoff Flynn told the Leader a local taskforce is currently meeting fortnightly to progress the case for the rehab facility.
It's been suggested the local treatment facility should include a residential rehab or day program, a detox unit, ongoing case support, and mentoring, peer and family support.
It's proposed the centre will be trauma-informed and culturally appropriate rehab for all the people in the Tamworth region.
