Tamworth candle light vigil on May 3 to remember lives lost due to domestic violence

By Rachel Clark
Updated May 2 2023 - 8:53am, first published 6:30am
Homes North and TFSS teams stand together at the Domestic Violence Memorial Rock. Picture Pete Hardin.
A candlelight vigil will be held to honour survivors and remember those in the community who've lost their lives due to domestic violence.

