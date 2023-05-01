A candlelight vigil will be held to honour survivors and remember those in the community who've lost their lives due to domestic violence.
The Tamworth Domestic Violence Committee (TDVC) and Tamworth's Family Support Service (TFSS), will be holding the vigil from 6pm at Bicentennial Park near the domestic violence memorial rock, on Wednesday, May 3.
The vigil will include speeches from domestic violence survivors, wreath laying, and a performance by the Gomeroi dance company.
Regional manager for Homes North Jodie McNamara said the evening will bring the community together and spread awareness of an important issue.
"Also to remember any of those who've been affected by domestic violence. Not just the victims themselves, but also family and friends," she said.
Domestic violence can be physical, mental or emotional harm, while occurring in a domestic setting.
It can be perpetrated by the victim's partner, immediate family, relatives or family friends.
Ms McNamara said domestic violence can happen to anyone, and is not limited to just one specific demographic.
According to the NSW Recorded Crime Statistics, from January to December 2022, the Tamworth regional area recorded 446 incidents of domestic violence.
"We have a really high rate here," Ms McNamara said.
"We need to try to get the awareness out there and give those a voice.
"Try and make people aware. So that way they can help try and stop it, or make the people suffering in these situations aware there are services available to them."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
