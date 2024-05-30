MP's call for 'help from above' in submission to crime inquiry

Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson is calling for a PolAir command based in Tamworth as part of his submission to the NSW Crime Inquiry.
The NSW Legislative Assembly's Committee on Law and Safety gave an inquiry the green light in March, with local communities being urged to share their experiences with rising crime. The submission period closes on Friday, May 31.
"Rising crime in the Tamworth electorate is a significant problem", Mr Anderson said in his submission, "and combatting crime and keeping our communities safe is of equal importance."
"It is clear that NSW Police cannot arrest their way out of this problem and that there needs to be a whole of government and community response.
"186,000 people live in the region and many community members in towns and cities like Tamworth, Moree, Gunnedah, Inverell, Narrabri, Armidale, Glen Innes and more are deeply disturbed and terrified by a steep increase in crime.
"Overall there are less police in regional NSW and that needs to be rectified as a matter of priority."
A 24-hour police presence for Gunnedah is another priority for Mr Anderson, where "staffing allocations to the region are not keeping up with population increase".
"In 2018 the brand-new Gunnedah police station was officially opened with ensured capacity for growth and a view to initiate 24-hour policing for the town.
"Disappointingly staff allocations have not increased over the last six years even though the population of Gunnedah has."
Mr Anderson said while the police do a "great job in difficult circumstances" and are "highly regarded", they need support.
And that could come from the air, he said.
While the Oxley PD has the capacity to request PolAir support, and "that's proven to be very successful in driving down crime and apprehending offenders", Mr Anderson said there is a need for a more permanent base.
"The vast distances police are required to cover ion the New England and Northwest means policing in the region can be challenging, and PolAir would be of significant benefit to the local operations while providing comfort to community members," the submission reads.
"PolAir is serviced by a fleet of five helicopters and three fixed wing aircraft, and Tamworth is an ideal location for one of those aircraft to be based, ensuring commands in the Northwest have access to a timely support when it is needed."
Mr Anderson is also pushing for hearings to be held in regional areas. Hearing dates are yet to be finalised.
The inquiry is due to report back to parliament in February 2025.
