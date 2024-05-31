Teens charged with property offences by Operation Regional Mongoose police

Two teens will face court charged following an investigation into property-related offences in the state's north.
About 1.40am Thursday, May 30, a youth in a white Holden Colorado attended a service station on Marius Street, Tamworth, and allegedly attempted to fill up with fuel. When it failed, the youth fled in the car.
Shortly after, the Colorado stopped at another service station on the same street and allegedly refuelled the car, before driving off without paying.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.
Checks revealed the white Holden Colorado had been allegedly stolen from a home on Manilla Road, Oxley Vale, the day before.
About 12.40pm Thursday, May 30, police were patrolling Warral Road, Tamworth when they sighted a 14-year-old boy known to them.
He was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
Then at about 3.50pm, another teen - aged 13 - was arrested on Kinnara Street, Tamworth, and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
The 14-year-old was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception; and breach of bail.
The other teen was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner; and breach of bail.
Both were refused bail to appear at a Children's court on Friday, May 31, 2024.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
