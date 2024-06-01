Man allegedly found with knife, accused of break-in at Tamworth unit

A man has been refused bail after police allegedly found him armed with a knife while running down a Tamworth street.
Taite Stephen Andrew Gitt appeared in the dock of Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested following an alleged break-in at a South Tamworth unit.
The 45-year-old was arrested by police at about 9:30am on May 12, 2024, after officers spotted him running down Woodward Avenue.
It's alleged by police in the hour before Gitt was arrested he broke into a unit on the same street, while in company, and with the intent to steal.
"It will be difficult for the prosecution to prove there was an intent to steal," Gitt's Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) defence solicitor Sean Mabin told the court.
"It's a plea of not guilty."
The court heard the 45-year-old would also be pleading not guilty to one charge of having custody of a knife on Woodward Avenue, which police allegedly uncovered when Gitt was arrested.
"There may be an alternative explanation for the knives and the reason to be at the property," Mr Mabin said.
During an application to be released from custody, the court heard Gitt was willing to report to police five days a week, abide by an overnight curfew, be of good behaviour, and keep away from Woodward Avenue.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said police were opposed to granting Gitt bail and noted a number of "strong concerns".
He said the 45-year-old had a record of like offences, and Gitt would be an "unacceptable risk" on bail.
"These offences do go right to the heart of the community," Sergeant Baillie said.
The court heard if convicted of the aggravated break-and-enter charge Gitt could face up to 14 years behind bars.
Magistrate Julie Soars told the court Gitt had been charged with two "serious" allegations and would have to refuse him bail.
"It doesn't seem to me the bail conditions offered will reduce the risk to acceptable levels," Ms Soars said.
Gitt will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court in July.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.