The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Traditional owners make complaints against Australia's top superannuation companies over investments in gas producer Santos

By Aaron Bunch, Aap
April 27 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
About 70 farmers and community members gathered in Gunnedah recently for a peaceful protest against coal seam gas exploration by Santos. Picture Supplied
About 70 farmers and community members gathered in Gunnedah recently for a peaceful protest against coal seam gas exploration by Santos. Picture Supplied

Traditional owners in NSW and the Northern Territory have made human rights complaints against Australia's top superannuation companies over investments in gas producer Santos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.