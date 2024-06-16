Extra playtime: family-friendly pub gets a little more family friendlier

The Bendemeer Hotel is going from strength to strength.
And its family-oriented reputation is getting a boost with the planned addition of children's play equipment at an estimated cost of $60,000.
A development application has been lodged with Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) for the installation of children's safe play equipment in the hotel's beer garden.
Hotel owner Leanne Summers said it's about making the local watering hole even more of a family-friendly destination.
"It is nice to put something in for the children," she said.
"The addition of the play equipment will contribute to what the business has to offer, as a lot of young families come out here and the kids run around or play soccer on the river bank.
"Not every venue has the amount of room we have, so to also have this in our beer garden will complement everything we do have here."
Since purchasing the North West pub in 2021, Ms Summers and her husband Mark have worked to bring the rundown venue back to life.
Through their tireless efforts, the couple has helped to revitalise not only the pub, but the entire town of Bendemeer.
The publicans recently won a building conservation award at the TRC Heritage Awards.
And Ms Summers said they have even more plans in place for the Bendemeer Hotel.
"We're saving hard to paint the eastern-side of the hotel," she said.
"We have a new wine and cocktail list coming out next week to compliment the winter season, and we're continually keeping up our reputation with our homemade meals.
"And we are getting it into the region more and more about our accommodation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.