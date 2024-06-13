Students inspired by a tossed gum boot and hands-on experience

Almost 100 high school students have used drones to map the Tamworth hilltops, lasers to scan the horizon, and GPS to pinpoint the exact position of a tossed gumboot.
The activities were completed as part of Surveying Unleashed at Tamworth's Astronomy and Science Centre on Thursday, June 13.
Calrossy Anglican School student Sebastian Suezzer-Shaker, an astronomy lover, noticed his passion goes hand-in-hand with surveying.
"It was really interesting," he said.
"It is a really good opportunity and it is a great learning opportunity to talk to industry professionals."
Students from Armidale, Gunnedah, Tamworth and Inverell had the chance to talk to industry professionals and use the latest mapping technology.
The day was hosted in partnership between the Institution of Surveying Careers Taskforce and Tamworth Astronomy.
Surveyors play a key role in the field of construction.
Their work ranges from road and tunnel design, to housing developments and major buildings.
But president of the Institution of Surveyors and managing director of Hanlons Consulting in Tamworth, Mitchell Hanlon, said the practical applications go far beyond construction.
"Surveyors can go into gravity models, plate tectonics, and volcanology," he said.
There is a national shortage of surveyors, especially in regional areas, with the shortage projected to reach 1400 this year.
By 2029, it is estimated the industry will be short by over 2000 surveyors.
Mr Hanlon said the problem is compounded by the fact that the profession is not very well known and it has an ageing workforce.
"We have a similar problem as accounting, nursing, medicine, and veterinarians are all short," he said
"There is also a barrier for regional kids that they have to go away to university.
"So by establishing a campus in Tamworth, we would encourage more students to access higher education while remaining in a regional area."
New England Girls School Armidale student Chelsea Curry said the practical experience was "eye-opening".
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to come out, use the equipment, and talk to industry professionals," she said.
Mr Hanlon said he hopes the event drives students to explore surveying as a career option.
