End of an era for Tamworth's oldest bike shop as owner changes gears

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 15 2024 - 5:30am
Tamworth Bicycles owner Tom McCluand is gearing up for retirement after five decades in the bike-selling business. Picture by Gareth Gardner
After more than 50 years, Tamworth Bicycles owner Tom McCluand is looking to re-'tyre' from his lifelong career of selling and repairing bikes.

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

