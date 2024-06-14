End of an era for Tamworth's oldest bike shop as owner changes gears

After more than 50 years, Tamworth Bicycles owner Tom McCluand is looking to re-'tyre' from his lifelong career of selling and repairing bikes.
His departure from the industry could mean the closure of the small business that's had a presence on Peel Street since 1938, but he's hoping a young rider can jump in the saddle and keep the store open.
"Buying the shop would be great for a young fella or a young couple who want to get into business and have a go, or a tree-changer looking to expand into the regions," Mr McCluand says.
The soon-to-be retiree has been advertising the sale of the business for about three months. He says so far two people have made initial inquiries but neither have followed up yet.
Last month he put the call out in an online trade business-to-business publication advertising the business for "$150,000 negotiable".
"We paid more for it back at the time when we purchased it. We were the only bike shop in town back then and we had four at our high point," Mr McCluand said.
The bike seller says with the right amount of elbow grease the store could turn a profit for years to come, but at this point he's ready to retire and eager to spend more time with family.
Mr McCluand says if he doesn't receive an offer within the next three months he'll likely start looking into closing the store down for good.
"Rent is the killer that'll make or break us. How much longer we go depends on what we work out with the landlord when we see him next week," he said.
Since Kevin Bartlett Cycles closed in 2019 and Bike Scoot Skate on Darling Street shut at the end of 2023, if Tamworth Bicycles closes its doors the Broken Spoke in Taminda will be the city's last bike shop standing.
Even in that worst-case scenario, however, Mr McCluand says he intends to keep the shop's spirit alive by operating a part-time mobile bike repair service from his home, even after he retires.
Tamworth Bicycles turns 86 this year and Mr McCluand has been a part of the store for the majority of that time.
"I've worked in the bike shop for 54 years. I started back when it was Reg Smith Cycles further down the street," he says.
Mr McCluand apprenticed under the shop's original owner Reg Smith, working for him for 10 years before Reg's son Malcolm took over for another 11 years.
"[Malcolm] found his lady love so he moved on. He sold the shop to Mike and Donna Peterson. I worked for them for 13 years and when they retired they offered me the opportunity to buy the shop," he said.
That was nearly 20 years ago, and the Mr McCluand has seen a lot change since then.
"I would say about 90 per cent of people buy online. That's the store's second-biggest problem [after rent]," he said.
Brick-and-mortar shops like Tamworth Bicycles have struggled adapting to the trend of buying bikes online, despite Tamworth having active mountain bike, BMX, road racing, and triathlon clubs.
Mr McCluand's biggest piece of advice for anyone interested in buying the shop is to build a loyal customer base by providing excellent customer service.
"Having a little bit of mechanical knowledge also wouldn't go astray, but nowadays bikes are made a lot better than they used to be so you can pull a bike apart and repair it with a lot fewer tools," he says.
