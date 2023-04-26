A DATE has been set for repair works to start on a patch of road causing disruptions for drivers.
A section of Davidsons Lane, in Moore Creek, has been closed since early April after repeated flooding led to a causeway collapsing.
At the time, Tamworth Regional Council's manager of operations Murray Russell said a contractor was on board for the repair work but due to a busy schedule the company wouldn't be on site for at least three weeks.
A spokesperson for council has confirmed to the Leader flood repair work will start on May 1.
"Works are expected to take three months to complete," they said.
"With the duration of the works heavily dependent on weather and the flow of water within Moore Creek."
The stretch of road, which is a major thoroughfare connecting Moonbi residents to Manilla Road, has been described as a flood-prone road.
Residents often drive through the flood water once it starts to recede, but the constant wet weather has caused extensive damage to the causeway.
Council is expected to fork out $700,000 for the new causeway which will include concrete box culverts, to allow water to pass under the road.
With the road closed for at least three months, and hundreds of people using the route each day, the spokesperson said a detour is currently available via Bournes Lane, connecting Manilla Road and Moore Creek Road.
The repair work is just one of the road projects under way in Moore Creek.
Efforts to improve safety on the corner of Davidsons Lane is under way, and work on Upper Moore Creek Road and Moonbi Gap Road is next on council's list.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
