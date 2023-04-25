2023 has so far been a year of tough decisions and new beginnings for Mitch Doring.
The Manilla resident has plenty to celebrate. He is in the process of building a home for his family, and he is loving life as a newly-minted member of the Dungowan Cowboys.
But his move to the Cowboys was preceded by one of the toughest decisions he had ever made: pulling the Manilla Tigers out of Group 4.
"It was definitely hard," Doring said.
"It's something I still think about to this day, and I probably won't stop thinking about it."
2022 was a tough season for the club, in which the Tigers finished last on the first grade ladder after being promoted from reserve grade.
Subsequently, attendance dipped during the 2023 preseason, and Doring, who coached the side, didn't have the numbers he needed to form a team.
"I didn't really hear many reasons from most of the boys, but I did hear a couple of them say how tough [2022] was," he said.
"It was a long, tough year. The last two games, we only had 18 and we were playing first and reserve grade. It's a lot to ask for as a club, and that's where player safety comes in as well. We as a club had to say 'We're not going through that again, because people are going to get hurt'."
Their withdrawal was announced by Group 4 in February, and Doring admitted that he left the decision to pull out "a little bit late", but that was due to his "wanting to keep trying".
It then became a question of which jersey he would pull on in 2023.
After some deliberation, he elected to sign with Dungowan because he knew captain-coach Brett Jarrett from rep football, and he has "always been a massive fan of small clubs".
After two rounds, Doring's decision looks to have been a smart one. He has four tries to his name, one of which was pivotal in their last-gasp win over Gunnedah on Saturday.
But more than his on-field success, Doring has relished the chance to focus on himself and his own life.
"There's not as much pressure on me as when I was coaching, so I can concentrate on playing some good footy. I'm loving it," he said.
"I'm feeling a lot better shape-wise and fitness-wise. And there's also the quality time I get to spend with the family, my fiancée and our kids. I'm building a house now, so it gives me that couple more hours to spend at home."
An while his focus is entirely on helping Dungowan find success in 2023, would Doring still be open to reviving a Tigers side in years to come?
"Definitely, I always will be," he said.
"It's a big part of my life, Manilla. It's home to me now, I've been out here for a bit over 10 years now. I don't do it for myself anymore, those days are gone. I do it for the next generation and the people of the town."
