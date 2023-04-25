The Northern Daily Leader
Group 4: Mitch Doring discusses Manilla Tigers heartbreak and starting anew at Dungowan

By Zac Lowe
April 25 2023 - 6:00pm
Mitch Doring has played a crucial hand in both of the Dungowan Cowboys' wins this year. Picture by Zac Lowe.
2023 has so far been a year of tough decisions and new beginnings for Mitch Doring.

