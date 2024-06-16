The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Craig took home the car, but local businesses really cashed in

Fiona Ferguson
By Fiona Ferguson
Updated June 16 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Peter Hardin

Technically there could only be one winner of the car, but in essence the whole Tamworth business community has cashed in as part of the 2024 'Think Local, Shop Local' campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Ferguson

Fiona Ferguson

Editor Northern Daily Leader

I work for the Northern Daily Leader across the Peel Valley. We cover local news, community stories and rural issues that impact the New England, North West and Northern Tablelands regions.

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.