Craig took home the car, but local businesses really cashed in

Technically there could only be one winner of the car, but in essence the whole Tamworth business community has cashed in as part of the 2024 'Think Local, Shop Local' campaign.
Craig Wallace might have drawn the lucky key, which saw him drive away in a brand new Skoda Scala Ambition on Sunday morning, but the campaign itself injected a record amount into the local economy.
In total 136 businesses participated in the promotion this time around; there were 8,842 entries across the ten weeks of the campaign; and the Tamworth Business Chamber calculates that's a $1,232,077.26 spend.
President of the Tamworth Business Chamber, Matthew Sweeney, said it's "pretty fantastic" how many businesses got involved this year and "they're the real winners in what we've delivered for them".
"We had a few business owners who even had a bit of a competition amongst themselves to see how many they could actually get as entries this year," he said.
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said it's a great outcome for the whole community.
"Those figures are outstanding and I think it's absolutely fantastic to hear that the community of Tamworth is supporting itself by shopping locally to the degree they are," Cr Webb said.
"I think it's fantastic, a very good initiative of the chamber.
"What a great outcome here today and I thank you all, everybody that's been involved."
The promotion saw a 20 per cent jump in participation by businesses in 2024, from 2023.
Mr Sweeney said it makes sure local money is kept within the local economy, and that has an impact across the whole region.
"That'll support local businesses and it'll keep local people employed," he said.
"So I hope that the 'Think Local Shop Local' approach of our community remains throughout the year.
"If we did so this would result in an additional $6.5 million that stays here locally employing our young kids, keeping our businesses alive, and making sure that our retail and operational manufacturing ... remains vibrant throughout the year."
As for Mr Wallace, who made his original purchase from Total Tools, it just makes sense to spend with local businesses.
"You just shop local and you never know what's likely to happen," Mr Wallace said.
"I think it's very important to shop local, because if you don't shop local, shops are going to shut down and go elsewhere, so you just got to keep the community going," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.