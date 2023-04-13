What was once a simple traveling stock route is fast becoming a site of natural beauty thanks to a collaborative effort between Gomeroi students and multiple government organisations.
The Gomeroi Culture Academy, an extracurricular organisation dedicated to providing leadership skills to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, has been working with NSW Local Landcare Services, Tamworth Regional Landcare Association, and Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council to renew just over four hectares of land 22km West of Tamworth.
"Who would've thought you'd have 15 high school students volunteering over their school holidays to care for land and connect to country," Gomeroi Culture Academy Director Marc Sutherland said.
He said the project is a great opportunity to deepen the academy's connection with government land care organisations, while giving the students the chance to deepen their connection to the land.
The area near Bective, known in Gomeroi as Goora, was cleared for grazing decades ago.
But the word Goora translates to things in full bloom or on full display, and Mr Sutherland said the academy is undertaking many land care projects, which will have a huge impact on returning the local environment to its former glory.
Other projects include in-stream river planting to halt erosion, fixing river banks affected by the movement of cattle and building yarning and dance circles.
North West Local Land Services Aboriginal Community Officer Luke Ravenau said the NSW Local Land Service's new Aboriginal Ranger Program, launched last year, is more than happy to help the academy achieve its goals.
"We're doing re-vegetation, planting trees, red river gum, river oaks, some lomandras the Gomeroi academy brought over, and some different types of wattles," Mr Ravenau said.
Local Land Services had an existing contract with the Gomeroi Culture Academy to co-manage the land and from there the partnership grew.
"Once the ranger program was formed, they just made a big collaboration so we're all getting the help to complete the whole project for re-vegetation," Mr Ravenau said.
He said he was also very impressed with the amount of gusto the students showed for tackling the project.
"The kids have been very engaged. They've got shovels and mattocks, all the utensils to get in and go," he said.
The academy students also received lessons in language and fishing, held a barbecue, and are finishing off with a celebratory dance on Friday night.
The Gomeroi Culture Academy aims to continue hosting similar caring-for-country activities for the students throughout the year.
