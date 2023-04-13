Children of all ages and abilities will have three new play areas in which to scoot, skate and run amok just in time for the winter school holidays later this year.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb and Nationals' MP Barnaby Joyce were at Viaduct Park on Thursday to announce the start of construction at the three sites, which is set for completion within the next 12 weeks.
The additional play areas include: a train-themed site at Viaduct Park; swings, a slide, and a kid's rocker at Moore Creek Recreation Ground; and a play structure with a wheelchair ramp and soft fall at Tamworth Sports Dome.
The $745,000 for the three play areas was secured during the Coalition federal government under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure fund, and is broken up into $500,000 for Viaduct Park, $200,000 for the sports dome, and $45,000 for the Moore Creek site.
Barnaby Joyce MP said the playgrounds not only help to attract more families to live in the region but also supports local jobs during the construction phase.
"I hope this shows the people in the city of Tamworth that we've really got a shoulder to the wheel," Mr Joyce said.
"And we're really making sure we build a better city for people who are coming up from Sydney and making this their home."
The train theme at Viaduct Park was chosen as the best of three designs during a community consultation process conducted by the council in November 2022.
People will still be able to head to Viaduct Park during the three months of construction for a hot cuppa at the cafe, a breeze around the skate park, shoot a few hoops at the half-basketball court, or test their Mission Impossible skills on the climbing wall.
Cr Webb said the council is working towards improving the standard of living for families throughout the region.
"Playgrounds help children develop coordination, strength and motor skills," Cr Webb said.
