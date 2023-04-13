Gunnedah locals shared their flood experiences at a meeting on Wednesday night.
Around 60 residents attended the community forum to provide feedback to the State Emergency Service (SES) on the agency's response to the recent flood and where they could improve.
"It was really good because they had the opportunity to express how they felt and what improvements need to be made. The critical part was that they had a say in the matter," Gunnedah SES Unit Commander Phill Miegel said.
The SES is the lead response service for natural disasters across NSW, and has a responsibility to ensure that communities are adequately prepared to reduce the impact of flood events.
NSW SES media officer David Rankine said that they were provided some good, constructive feedback from the community, that will help them in future events.
"There was a lot of feedback about how much better the emergency response to last year's flooding was [compared to the November 2021 flood] and how much better everyone seemed to be," Mr Rankine said.
"There were still a substantial number of gaps we need to learn from, and I'm really encouraged by that, and I was encouraged by how open the community was that shared some of the gaps that still exist," he said.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
