Rug up for an unforgettable night under the stars as Kamilaroi elder Len Waters tells stories as seen through the eyes of Indigenous ancestors.
The Night Under the Stars at Tamworth Regional Astronomy and Science Centre on Piper Street starts at 6pm on April 14, and will include a band of seven musicians and dancers fronted by Mr Waters.
"We'll be telling stories about our solar system and how the galaxy and the universe are all intended to be lessons about ourselves," Mr Waters said.
Mr Waters said each star constellation, planet, and black space represents a character in a story with a moral that usually relates to the roles and responsibilities of people on Earth.
READ ALSO:
Just one of many that will be told on the night is that of the Sacred Fires, which are two stars that point toward the Southern Cross.
"The crucial lesson about this story is that there is a battle in the heavens every night," Mr Waters said.
"But there's a battle within us as people every day where we've got to make choices between good and bad."
Mr Waters said every season a fresh batch of stories that relate to the placement of stars in the universe come alive.
"So now, as the summertime stories fades, this new lot of stories has come up with the winter," Mr Waters said.
Listeners will also find out how the Kamilaroi ancestors of yesteryear learned to predict very cold winters or long periods of rain or drought, by reading constellations and dark spots.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.