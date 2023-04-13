The Northern Daily Leader
Kamilaroi stories told at Night Under the Stars in Tamworth

By Rachel Gray
April 13 2023 - 3:45pm
Kamilaroi elder Len Waters leads a band of about seven musicians and dancers as they tell the stories of the stars passed down from ancestral knowledge. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Rug up for an unforgettable night under the stars as Kamilaroi elder Len Waters tells stories as seen through the eyes of Indigenous ancestors.

