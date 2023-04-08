Anyone who would usually travel Scott Road at night is being alerted to an upcoming road closure.
Scott Road between Peel Street and Goonoo Goonoo Road will be closed to traffic at night for a week, to allow for repair and renewal of the road surface.
The closure will be occur from April 14 to April 21, between 7pm and 5am daily.
Access for local traffic and emergency services vehicles will be maintained.
Otherwise diversions will be in place via Goonoo Goonoo Road, Ebsworth Street and the Oxley Highway.
