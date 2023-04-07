BAGS OF the drug ice, a cash stash, a shortened rifle in a pillowcase, a violent assault and telephone intercepts all led to a secret police sting arresting a man who has now been jailed.
Jake Field was sentenced in Tamworth District Court to six years behind bars, with three-years-and-four-months non-parole, after pleading guilty to a string of serious drug and firearm offences.
The 27-year-old from Manilla bragged he was a "killer and drug dealer", the court heard.
Field's charges related to 172.7g of the drug ice, and a shortened .22 rifle with a defaced serial number, among a slew of other allegations.
"There is no doubt that these offences are serious," Judge Andrew Coleman said.
The Oxley police squad investigating drug supply in the Tamworth area - codenamed Strike Force Burtenshaw - homed in on Field as "part of an organised drug supply network".
He was arrested during a raid on October 15, 2021, when bags of ice were found in his house and between his buttocks, and police seized digital scales, a phone and $100 in cash.
It came after months of telephone intercepts, which captured Field discussing prices as well as the difficulties of supplying and sourcing illegal drugs during COVID and while he had no driver's licence.
Field was on parole at the time, and was subject to a firearms prohibition order.
"I accept he was a mid-level supplier of ice on the New England area," Judge Coleman said.
"The amount was not insignificant, it is a drug well known to wreak havoc on the community."
During a raid at a Tamworth home - which was not Field's - in September that year, police upturned a lounge and a white and blue pillowcase fell to the floor, revealing a shortened rifle.
Field's DNA was found on the trigger.
The court heard he had tried unsuccessfully to lend the firearm to an associate, not knowing the resident of the home he was keeping it in had already been taken into custody.
Field also possessed an imitation pistol, which he took photos of and sent to people to ask if they wanted to buy it from him.
Judge Coleman said Field's offending had no regard for public safety.
"The community must be protected from the scourge of firearms," he said.
He said Field was "willing to use and disseminate" those guns in the community, and the drug supply took place across several months and against a background of violence.
The court heard Field had initially told police he wasn't involved in drugs, the imitation pistol photos he'd sent were from Google, and that a picture of him wearing gold chains and holding a firearm was a "filter".
Field also faced an affray charge, after he violently attacked another man and grabbed a tomahawk in September, 2021.
The court heard recordings clearly captured him kicking and punching the victim over a short time and Field told him "you're dead c***".
"This was a vicious attack on a criminal associate ... it must have been terrifying," Judge Coleman said.
Field's defence lawyer had earlier handed up a specialist report detailing Field's troubled childhood and the trauma he had been through.
Judge Coleman said Field needed support and rehabilitation, and found special circumstances in the case.
He said Field had a record of similar offences and a significant history of drug use.
The court heard Field had expressed "limited remorse" to a psychologist, but appeared "amenable" to treatment and change, and had a desire to find work after his release.
Field's sentence was for supplying a prohibited drug; possessing an unauthorised pistol; possessing a shortened firearm; attempting to give a shortened firearm to another person; and affray.
It took into account one count of dealing with the proceeds of crime; and possessing ammunition; while a charge of acquiring a firearm while subject to a prohibition order was listed as a related offence.
With time served, Field will be eligible for release in April, 2025.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
Court reporter at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth.
