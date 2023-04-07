CREATIVE thinking, discarded items, and a lot of assistance from parents, had one small primary school celebrating sustainability.
Tintinhull Public School students Laura Sims, 10, Vita Tait, 10 and Macey Mckechnie, 11, were among SRC members to spearhead a competition encouraging peers to get crafty with waste.
Before students showed off another handmade accessory by walking the Easter hat parade, sustainability competition winners were announced, on Thursday, April 6.
The four winners were judged by the SRC as having the most useful, creative, and plastic, invention.
Vita said the idea behind giving a prize for a handy item made out of as much waste as possible, was to raise awareness.
"They can reduce, reuse, and recycle their rubbish, and make it into useful everyday accessories," she said.
It was also an opportunity to give the SRC a go at taking the reins, principal Andrew Rodgers said.
"It's just a way of giving our SRC some leadership skills and power to make our school environment a better place," he said.
"It's teaching the kids that we need to take care of our environment.
"And encourage them to use rubbish in a productive and sensible way."
Mr Rodgers said what makes the school of 94 students special, is the beautiful grounds, magnificent teachers, and lack of separate playgrounds.
"All the kids from K to six play together, and they look after each other," he said.
"We're all like a big family."
The four winners took home a $50 gift voucher sponsored by Bunnings.
