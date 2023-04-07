The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Education

Kootingal: Tintinhull Public School threw a waste sustainability competition with Bunnings Warehouse prizes

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
April 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CREATIVE thinking, discarded items, and a lot of assistance from parents, had one small primary school celebrating sustainability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.