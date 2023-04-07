EIGHT candidates entered the race for the seat of Tamworth in the March 2023 election, but ultimately, Nationals (NAT) Kevin Anderson ran away with the title for his fourth term.
After the completion of the initial count, Mr Anderson has about 16,000 more first preference votes than his closest competitor, Independent (IND) Mark Rodda.
There are more than 60,700 electors enrolled in the Tamworth electorate, and of these, more than 26,600 signed Mr Anderson as their first preference choice.
IND collected more than 10,100 votes, Labor (ALP) Kate McGrath more than 6,600, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF) Matt Scanlan more than 3,500, The Greens (GREENS) Ryan Brooke more than 1,700, Legalise Cannabis Party (LCP) more than 1,500, Informed Medical Options Party Rebecca McCredie more than 800, and Sustainable Australia Party Colin Drain more than 300.
READ MORE:
Mr Anderson won every polling centre in the electorate, and received overwhelming support from early voters, collecting more than 2,500 early votes in Gunnedah, to runner up ALP's almost 700.
In the Tamworth early voting centre, he rustled up almost 6,500 votes, while runner up IND received more than 2,800.
The count for postal votes continues, but Mr Anderson has so far received 1,225 compared to the closest count of almost 450 to IND.
NAT, IND, followed by ALP, then SFF was the result in most polling centres, but in Bendemeer Public, Caroona Hall, Currabubula Public, and Willow Tree Hall, SFF came in third and ALP fourth. At Carroll Public and Wallabadah, SFF came in second, ahead of IND, bumping ALP to fourth.
At Curlewis Public, IND was bumped to fourth place, with SFF second place, and ALP in third. At Dungowan Hall, ALP was bumped to fifth place - LCP and GREENS tied fourth, SFF came third and IND runner up.
ALP beat IND for second place at Gunnedah South, and Gunnedah Town Hall voted ALP in second, and SFF won third place, leaving IND fourth.
Manilla Town Hall saw ALP beat IND for second place, and SFF won fourth. Quirindi High had ALP in second, followed by SFF, then IND. In Spring Ridge, SFF beat ALP for third place, behind IND in second.
The polling booth at Coledale Community Centre has a track record of showing support for GREENS, and this year, the party took its highest ranking in Coledale, with second place. GREENS broke the top four at Tamworth Community Centre and Tamworth Public, knocking SFF to fifth.
Postal votes were still being received up until April 6.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.