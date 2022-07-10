A NEW CHILDCARE centre proposed for Tamworth could be among the most convenient in the city, with an early education company planning to set up around the corner from two existing primary schools.
Placed between Hillvue Public School and St Edward's Primary School, the new facility would save parents with young children of different ages the dreaded double drop-off.
Company P4K-1 submitted plans to construct a purpose-built structure with a total floor area of about 452 meters squared.
It would have capacity to cater for 70 children, eight of them younger than two, 40 between two and three or three and four years old, and 22 between four and five years old.
The Hillvue Road site is occupied by a brick home which would be demolished if the project gets the green light by Tamworth Regional Council.
It would also include 490 metres squared of outdoor play area, along with 14 car parks.
"The quality of the architectural design of the build and landscaping will ensure that the proposed building will not reduce the amenity of the surrounding area," the plans said.
P4K-1 submitted plans for the new centre to council this week through Tamworth surveyors Bath Stewart Associates.
The development application is just the latest in a long string of applications to build up childcare capacity.
Analysis from Victoria University's Mitchell Institute published earlier this year found the New England had the lowest levels of access in NSW, and among the biggest "childcare deserts" in the country.
