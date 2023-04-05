THE organisation advocating for GPs is calling for a reduction in red tape for International Medical Graduates (IMGs), but former Tamworth hospital palliative care director Philip Hungerford thinks that might not be the answer.
The lack of access to GPs and specialists, overrun emergency rooms, climbing costs to see doctors, and workforce shortages are problems groups across the health industry are trying to solve.
Mr Hungerford, who received an OAM for his service to emergency medicine this year, warns against accepting a lesser standard.
He said, while IMGs don't have the language skills, or the same experience, thorough training can result in them making a significant contribution to health in Australia.
Before his retirement, Mr Hungerford supervised a number of IMGs in observership programs - a pathway for IMGs seeking employment in Australia, that begins with three months unpaid work.
IMG Marivi Allaga credits Mr Hungerford as giving her the support she needed towards employment.
She said some doctors are not working as doctors in Australia, which is a "loss" of their skills and knowledge. She said IMG's need to be trained, but the knowledge is there.
"The human body is the same everywhere. The heart is the heart, the lungs are the lungs, all the arteries and veins, they're all the same," she said.
"You just need to be reoriented to the Australian system."
Mr Hungerford said Ms Allaga was a "standout", but IMGs can struggle with comprehension, which is often filtered through their cultures.
"You think Western medicine is the same the world over, a lot of the knowledge and the skills are, but the actual delivery of it is quite culturally driven," he said.
"We've got to make sure if we're going to invite overseas trained doctors to come and join our medical community, that they're of a good quality."
On March 16, the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) called for a reduction of administrative barriers limiting medical workforce, to an inquiry by the Joint Standing Committee on Migration.
Barriers identified by RACGP include a slow, costly and bureaucratic process for registration and migration.
