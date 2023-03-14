ONE year after the first sod was turned at what will one day be Tamworth's university campus, an architect has been appointed the design task.
Award-winning architectural firm Architectus will transform the old velodrome on Peel Street into Tamworth's University of New England (UNE) campus.
Architectus principal Karl Ekermann said the firm, which is based in both Australia and New Zealand, was honoured to come on board with the project.
"We share UNE's vision for an agile, adaptable and resilient education campus that will deliver a community-centric approach to teaching, learning, research and regional industry engagement," he said.
Tamworth-based firm Hill Lockart Architects will carry out site inspection assistance during construction, and project management firm Touchstone Partners will deliver the project.
UNE interim vice-chancellor professor Simon Evans said the announcement of the project team was a "critical milestone" in developing the campus.
"The design process that we now embark on will accommodate the changing needs of education in the decades to come," he said.
After calling out UNE for a lack of movement at the campus site, mayor Russell Webb said he welcomed the appointment of an architect.
"Council is pleased to see action on this really important project," he said.
"We look forward to seeing the design process and evolve into what I am sure will be a landmark building in Tamworth's CBD."
Initial designs and impressions of the campus are expected to be available in late 2023.
Construction is expected to start mid-2024, with students to be welcomed into the classroom in 2026.
Course offerings at the Tamworth campus are yet to be finalised.
The state government has handed $26.6 million to the university for the construction of the new campus.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said with the new facility a "top priority" for him, the announcement of an architect was a big leap forward.
And as a UNE alumnus himself, Member for New England Barnaby Joyce said the new campus would be a "marvellous opportunity" for students in the electorate.
"It is an integral part of our region and for regional Australia as a whole," he said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
