Tamworth's sub-branch of the Returned and Services League (RSL) is looking forward to the year ahead, with outreach events planned throughout the year and a new committee at the helm.
New sub-branch president David Howells says he wants the branch to focus more on support for veterans' social lives, getting back to its roots in promoting camaraderie and putting an end to "boring talkfests".
"We've always mainly done our advocacy and wellbeing work, and commemoratives, but now we're trying to make it more family-involved because the families do suffer with the veteran," Mr Howells said.
According to a January report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, ex-service members experience higher rates of homelessness and suicide than the general population.
Mr Howells said the RSL's support for veterans goes beyond economic welfare, as many come home also needing social or emotional support "from a group that understands what they've been through".
"The big thing people want is the camaraderie, the social interaction," Mr Howell said.
Read also:
One of the sub-branch's aims this year is to reach more of the 500 veterans living in the 2340 area code, as only 200 of them are currently members of the RSL.
"We have a strategic plan. Membership is now free, whereas it used to be $35 per year. We encourage all the younger guys and girls to get involved because it is their organisation," Mr Howell said.
In the coming months, the RSL sub-branch is hosting many social events, including a lunch at the West Tamworth Bowling Club on March 26 and a fundraising sausage sizzle on April 22 among others.
"We're trying to make the RSL the premier of all ex-services organisations, and make it a large lobbying group," he said.
Mr Howells said one of the things veterans were most excited about is the return to a normal ANZAC day celebration next month, as COVID restrictions caused some bitterness and strife last year.
This year veterans' family members will be able to march behind them once again, and crowds will be allowed to gather for the main commemoration service at the Town Hall.
The veterans' group also recently honoured some of its members at its annual award presentation, with two members receiving 50-year certificates, two more receiving certificates of appreciation, and member Noel Knight receiving the first-ever Shanahan Shield.
The shield is a special award unique to the Tamworth sub-branch, which Mr Howells said is meant to highlight consistent work for the RSL that is often done in the background.
Mr Knight was awarded the Shanahan Shield for, among other things, working tirelessly to produce a handcrafted veteran-themed coffee table to donate to the Tamworth sub-branch.
The table in question will be given away during a luncheon at the West Tamworth League Club as part of an ANZAC Day Raffle, tickets for which are $2 each and can be purchased at the sub-branch's office on Bridge Street in West Tamworth.
Going forward, the RSL sub-branch wants to continue building on its programs while also incorporating new forms of outreach, such as school events, or fundraisers with local businesses.
"We'd appreciate more support from local businesses. We have a very good working relationship with council, but we'd like to be more involved in community events the businesses put on," Mr Howells said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.