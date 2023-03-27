The Northern Daily Leader
New committee for Tamworth RFS sub-branch prioritises outreach

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
March 27 2023 - 6:30pm
Tamworth's sub-branch of the Returned and Services League (RSL) is looking forward to the year ahead, with outreach events planned throughout the year and a new committee at the helm.

