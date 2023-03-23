Student populations in Catholic and independent schools are booming as parents are increasingly choosing them over public schools.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, independent schools are leading the rise in enrolments nationwide, with more than three per cent growth over the past year, followed by Catholic schools, which saw one per cent growth.
Enrolments in government schools fell for a second successive year, down 0.6 per cent, or 16,929 students.
In regional NSW, these trends are even more pronounced.
Independent schools in regional NSW have seen explosive growth, with enrolments growing six per cent this year.
"In the past year the independent sector has overtaken the Catholic sector in terms of the number of enrolments," Calrossy Anglican School Principal David Smith said.
The school's Head of Enrolments Courtney Coe said the school is very excited by the trend.
"This year marks the first year we've gone into three classes of boys and three classes of girls going into year seven, so we're seeing more gender equality in our intake, which is exciting," Ms Coe said.
The principal attributes Calrossy's success to its adaptability during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Part of it was through the COVID situation I think independent schools did manage the wellbeing aspect and technological aspect well," Mr Smith said.
Ms Coe said the resources available to independent schools also make them an attractive option.
[Parents] are looking for smaller class sizes, more personal attention, people who are on the ground for the care of their child.- Courtney Coe
"[Parents] are looking for smaller class sizes, more personal attention, people who are on the ground for the care of their child," Ms Coe said.
The principal said the Anglican school "advocates a Christian lifestyle", but keeps enrolment open to students from all walks of life.
In some ways, Calrossy is suffering from its own success, requiring more funding and more space to accommodate the ever-increasing number of students on the waiting list.
"We don't want to become that big, big school. We're a bit over one thousand, and there's benefit in size ... but at the same time, I think it's lovely that people know each other. The older kids know the younger kids, you know everyone in your year group, and staff know most of the kids. We want to keep that regional flavour," Mr Smith said.
To provide space for the influx of students, Calrossy is building a new multipurpose block for its William Cowper Campus on Moore Creek Road.
The school received funding from both the Calrossy Foundation and a $980,000 grant from the federal government for the building's construction, which is expected to be completed in early 2024.
According to the Diocese of Armidale, which runs 24 schools across the New England and North West regions, enrolments have increased three per cent in the past year, following a one-and-a-half per cent increase the year before.
The biggest increase in enrolments occurred in Barraba, Boggabri, Gunnedah, Narrabri, Tamworth, and Warialda.
"The Catholic schools system in the Diocese of Armidale is extremely pleased with the enrolment trends across the region. We attribute this increase to excellent academic performance and the support for the wellbeing of our students and staff," Director of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Armidale Chris Smyth said.
There have also been demographic changes in these schools, as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (ATSI) school student enrolments have increased five per cent over the last five years.
ATSI students now make up 15 per cent of the student population in the Diocese's schools, compared to the national average of 6.3 per cent.
According to data from the NSW Department of Education (DoE), enrolments in public schools for the rural north directorate (including New England, Parkes, Page, and Richmond) have been falling for some time, though the trend was exacerbated by the pandemic.
"Enrolment share may have been impacted by the border closures due to COVID-19, which resulted in a significant decrease in the number of overseas students attending public schools," a spokesperson for the NSW DoE said.
Unfortunately, data more specific to the New England region was not available.
Public school enrolments in the rural north saw just under a five per cent decrease in 2023, while enrolments in independent and Catholic schools boomed despite the high costs typically associated with non-government education.
When asked for comment on this trend, the government said it supports parents' right to choose.
"We respect parents' freedom of choice, which includes making their own decision on which school best suits their children," a NSW DoE spokesperson said.
The principal of Calrossy Anglican School said he shares that sentiment.
"We're not sector versus sector, we're part of choice and I think parents in Australia are able to exercise that choice," Mr Smith said.
It's been decades since the last primary school was built in Tamworth. But with Tamworth Regional Council pushing for a population of 100,000 by 2041, education infrastructure hasn't kept pace.
It's been a year since Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson announced he had started to seek funding for a new primary school at Moore Creek.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said a re-elected Coalition government would prioritise a new school.
"Fifteen years ago, Moore Creek was a semi-rural area, dotted with 5-acre blocks and larger lots. Now there are more than 1600 homes in the area and that number continues to grow," Mr Anderson said in the lead up to the election.
"A school in the Moore Creek area is the next step and if re-elected I will continue to deliver much-needed education infrastructure for our growing community."
