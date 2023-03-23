A beauty business born in Tamworth has been forced to shut up shop after more than a decade of helping clients feel their best.
After surviving floods, fires, lockdowns and droughts, A Bela Vida owner Belinda Cupples never thought it would be an unwillingness to work that would undo her business.
The beauty therapist said in almost two years she has never had one person show up for an organised interview, even after dropping in their resume and confirming a time to meet.
"No one wants to work full time," Ms Cupples said.
READ ALSO:
In the same time, the business lost three staff members, due to maternity leave and career changes, leaving just Ms Cupples to try and manage the Peel Street shopfront while also operating the branch in Newcastle.
"It's impossible for me to be able to come back," she said.
Opportunities also had to be taken away from aspiring beauticians because of the shortage of qualified staff to mentor and supervise them.
"When I started working, having a job was the reward, now people want more than that," Ms Cupples said.
"It's getting to a point where you have to give so much incentive to get people to come in and even consider working.
The medi-spa and beauty salon first opened in Tamworth 14 years ago, after Ms Cupples felt there was a gap in the market for "natural" and "gentle" skin treatments.
"I wanted to bring advanced skin care with all natural options, while factoring in Australian owned and made skin products and treatments," she said.
With the Tamworth spa closing down on Friday, March 24, Ms Cupples said she was "super sad" to be leaving more than 2000 clients behind.
"It's everything I wanted to get out of being in my industry, just being able to make people feel great," she said.
"They're [clients] the sort of people who are going to be a part of my life no matter what happens here."
After announcing the closure of the spa, the business community rallied around Ms Cupples and opened up their books to accommodate her clients wherever they could.
"This town is just full of so many good people, happy people, and appreciative people," she said.
Ms Cupples will continue to work full-time at the Newcastle location.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.