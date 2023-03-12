JUDGES are ready to be taken on a journey down the path less travelled.
It might be the 39th year of The Dorothea Mackellar Poetry Awards, but the literary competition is returning with a fresh theme and fresh panel of judges.
Aspiring poets from across the country have been set the challenge of responding to the theme, 'The Winding Road'.
Project officer Brittany Riley said she was excited to see some "interesting interpretations" as the entries come in.
"It made us think about our own journeys, the paths we always take, and the route less travelled," she said.
"We're often really surprised by things that come through that are totally different and unique."
The theme, which Ms Riley said can be interpreted both physically and metaphorically, will hopefully attract the "next generation" of poets.
This year, categories include lower primary, upper primary, junior secondary, senior secondary, assisted learning for both primary and secondary, small school, whole school and the Kurrumbede award, for entries within 100 kilometres of Gunnedah.
The committee is welcoming two new judges to the panel this year, with award winning children's author Rebecca Newman judging the primary school section and Tasmanian author Sarah Day taking on the secondary entries.
"They're both prolific in their literary fields and have really wide publishing slates between them," Ms Riley said.
Dr Sally Murphy is also coming on board as a new patron.
Entries close June 30 with awards to be announced in September.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
