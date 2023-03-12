The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

The Dorothea Mackellar Poetry Awards announces 'The Windy Road' as 2023 theme

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
March 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dorothea Mackellar Poetry Awards project officer Brittany Riley. Picture File

JUDGES are ready to be taken on a journey down the path less travelled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.