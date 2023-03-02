Families are in for a massive weekend with three big events, the Tamworth, Barraba and Armidale shows across three days.
Judging of exhibits got underway in Tamworth on Thursday.
The pavilions have been packed to the hilt with everything from junior handicrafts, to photographic exhibits and cakes.
The Tamworth Show is celebrating it's 150th year and organisers expect huge crowds to flood through the gates across the weekend.
As well as the agricultural exhibits, there's plenty to keep the whole family entertained in sideshow alley.
The FMX Aussie Motocross show and fireworks display on Saturday night will be two of the highlights.
The official opening and grand parade will be held in the main arena from 2:30pm on Saturday.
The 112th Barraba Pastoral, Agricultural and Horticultural Association Inc. show gets underway on Friday evening, and also has plenty of fun on the agenda, including the Mullet Competition and ring displays and campdraft.
Meanwhile, SafeWork investigators will be at both the Tamworth and Barraba events this weekend, checking amusement rides and speaking with ride operators to ensure safety.
"Thousands of people are expected to attend the show this weekend," head of SafeWork Natasha Mann said.
"SafeWork Inspectors will be out there to enforce the safety responsibilities of the organisers, ride operators and stall holders.
"We want to ensure that safety is their number one priority so that everyone has a great day out."
Visit https://www.tamworthshow.com.au/entertainment/ for a full program of events in and around AELEC.
For a look at what's happening at Barraba go to http://www.barrabashow.com.au/
The Armidale & New England Show runs over Friday and Saturday. Check out what's happening here.
