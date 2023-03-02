The NSW Office of Sport is offering free Holiday Break camps to kids from regional NSW in the April school holidays.
Regional kids aged 12-15 can enjoy a free overnight camp at four sport and recreation centres, including Lake Keepit.
Featuring a range of activities, including mountain biking and BMX, stand-up paddleboarding and survival skills, camps include all meals and accommodation.
Office of Sport Chief Executive Karen Jones said the Holiday Break camps were a great opportunity for regional kids to challenge themselves, learn new skills and have fun.
"If your kids love sport, adventure or nature, our free Holiday Break camps provide a fun and challenging experience in a safe and inclusive environment," Ms Jones said.
"With camps at Berry, Jindabyne, Lake Keepit and Broken Bay on the Central Coast, we've got all corners of the State covered.
"So, register your kids today and give them a once in a lifetime experience they'll never forget."
The Holiday Break camps are funded through the Office of Regional Youth's Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery Initiative as part of the NSW Government's COVID-19 Economic Recovery Strategy.
Camp dates and locations:
All camps are run by fully qualified staff and cater for special diets, medical conditions and allergies.
For further information and to register call 13 13 02 or visit: https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/holiday-break-camps
