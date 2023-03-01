Tamworth Men's Shed has taken delivery of a brand new trailer, thanks to one local business.
Tow World owner Dave Cookson said when he was contacted for help, he was more than happy to come on board and donate the trailer to the group.
President of Tamworth Men's Shed, Dave Greenland, said he was extremely grateful for the generous donation.
He said the trailer would be a very handy tool for the shed mates, and would enable them to make deliveries to their customers, transport scrap material to the tip, and help them take on more projects in the community.
"It's important we have one [trailer], as the Men's Shed is growing, we're doing a lot of work for charity and the community," Mr Greenland said.
"It'll make our lives easier."
Currently the shed's members are working on projects to support the Tamworth nursing community, by creating outdoor furniture made from recycled materials.
The Men's Shed Association operates more than 1,300 sheds across the country, providing a safe space for men who are feeling lost in the world; a place for them to come together, share knowledge, or have a cup of tea, and a good yarn.
"The Men's Shed basically saves lives," Mr Greenland said of his close-knit group.
"It gives men who think they are worthless, to find out they are not worthless.
"Giving them a purpose to get out of bed in the morning."
