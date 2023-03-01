ELECTRO-POP musician Boo Seeka isn't likely to release a country song, but the artist's love of a variety of music comes straight out of the country capital.
The musician spent seven years in Tamworth as a child, attending Tamworth East Public School and Oxley High School.
Among his fond memories of growing up in the city, is watching talent quests at the country music festival.
It gave him the confidence to stand on stage in front of a crowd.
He remembers seeing Keith Urban busking out the front of the local music store on Peel Street.
"That one definitely stands out to me," he said.
"I think that really inspired me to start getting up on stage and playing music because I was a very shy kid growing up.
"That was the start of me getting the courage to get up and start doing what I do, from going to that Coca Cola tent every year at country music, and listening to new talent coming up."
The electro-pop artist is getting back to his roots and playing a headline show at The Tamworth Hotel on April 15, as part of his Australian Regional Tour.
Regional Australia has always been a big part of Boo Seeka's touring circuit, he said.
People are so appreciative of live music coming to Tamworth and they show it, they get there, they know every lyric, they know every song that we put out.- Boo Seeka
"There's just so many towns in Australia that I really do encourage a lot of other artists and bands to go and tour, because there's people out there that want to go out there and see live music," he said.
"As far as I'm concerned, it shouldn't just be the capital cities and towns.
"I think people need to go inland and play."
During his first performance in Tamworth, some members of the crowd told him they thought it had been a hoax that he was playing.
"Other than the country music scene, I don't think there was many Triple J based bands that were touring in Tamworth," he said.
"People are so appreciative of live music coming to Tamworth and they show it, they get there, they know every lyric, they know every song that we put out."
His album Between the Head and the Heart was released last year, and includes 13 songs that haven't been performed in Tamworth yet.
Boo has signed to American artist Kygo's label, with his third album set to be released at the end of the year.
The first single, Are You All In? will be released a week before the Tamworth show, making the city likely the first to hear it live.
He may have spent less than a decade in Tamworth, but it made its mark on him musically.
"I love so much music," he said.
"And I think that stems from the path I've been on, developing my music from growing up in Tamworth, and being around all the country music."
He's looking forward to reconnecting with his old friends at Tamworth East Public School, and Oxley High.
"I just love going back and hanging out in the community that is Tamworth," he said.
"And it's just crazy to see how much it's changed since I was an early teenager and a young little whippersnapper, and what it is now.
"It's just getting bigger and bigger every time I go back."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
