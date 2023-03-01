BUSINESS owners are "not happy at all" about the lack of communication from council about the removal of more than 20 car parking spaces.
Twenty-three car parks are set to disappear near the intersection of Avro and Plain Street in Taminda, after Tamworth Regional Council approved the move.
But nearby businesses have slammed the council for not consulting them first.
Managing director of Auto Moto Garage Andrew Kings, said removing the parks would be a huge blow to his business.
"If people can't get to your shop, they won't come," he said.
"You either have the car parks and have a business, or you don't have car parks and don't have much of a business."
Council approved the decision to remove the parking spaces at a meeting on Tuesday, with the changes anticipated to improve visibility and safety at the intersection.
Scott Penhall from Peel Valley Tyres, who said he was not consulted about the parking changes, said there were "issues" with the intersection, but this was not the solution.
"We've seen a lot of near misses, but the problem is people going straight across Avro Street. For some reason they think they have right of way," he said.
Mr Penhall said the business relies on the parks for both customers and staff.
Down the road, Johno's Grab 'n' Gobble owner Anthony Cannon, who also had no idea about the removals, said he was worried the lack of parking near the intersection would fill up the spaces in front of his shop.
"It will leave no room for our customers," he said.
"It will decrease the amount of people we can put through our shop."
Councillors unanimously approved the work, which will also include larger 'Give Way' signs at the intersection.
All three business owners said they were not aware of the car parking changes until they read about the decision in the Leader.
"I would have liked to have seen a proposal, been able to responsd and have a discussion," Mr Cannon said, "but there's been nothing."
On Wednesday, mayor Russell Webb said the lack of consultation was a concern.
"We really should have been talking to those people," he said.
"I will find out what's happened there."
In December last year, council adopted its first Communications Strategy to improve conversations with the community.
The strategy states council's vision is to "communicate successfully as an organisation" and ensure the community is regularly informed and empowered to be involved in decision making "where possible".
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
