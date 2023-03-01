The Northern Daily Leader
Taminda businesses owners 'not happy' about removal of 23 car parks in Tamworth

Tess Kelly
Tess Kelly
March 1 2023 - 5:30pm
Auto Moto Garage managing director Andrew Kings said he wasn't consulted about the car park removals. Picture by Peter Hardin

BUSINESS owners are "not happy at all" about the lack of communication from council about the removal of more than 20 car parking spaces.

