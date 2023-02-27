ROAD rage has erupted over an "unacceptable" timeline for upgrades to one of Tamworth's most travelled routes.
In January the Leader revealed motorists would be faced with 'Road Work Ahead' signs on Goonoo Goonoo Road until 2027, as part of duplication works.
But Tamworth Regional Council has hit back at the estimated timeframe set by Transport for NSW (TfNSW).
Mayor Russell Webb said he was keen to see the project progress quicker than what has been predicted.
"They're [TfNSW] saying a couple of years away, we're saying let's get stuck in and do it now."
The $40 million project involves replacing the Calala Lane roundabout with traffic lights, a roundabout at Craigends Lane, extending double-lanes up to Jack Smythe Drive and allowing only left turns out of The Ringers Road.
Cr Webb said council was "working" and "talking" with TfNSW to bring the timeline forward, especially for the work at Craigends and Calala lanes.
The final designs for the project are yet to be complete and a competitive tender process will then take place.
But council's general manager Paul Bennett said he was hoping council staff could take on some of the work to speed up the process.
"We have incredible construction crews at the council, we've delivered some wonderful projects across the city," he said.
Mr Bennett said he had met with the deputy secretary for TfNSW, who he said was "gobsmacked" by the timeframe, to air council's concerns.
"We're really confident now that the deputy secretary has got involved that it will be delivered before even 2025," he said.
A spokesperson for TfNSW said some council staff had been engaged to carry out "early works".
"Transport for NSW will continue to work collaboratively with council to deliver the project as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.
Major works are expected to start in 2024, weather permitting.
