The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Qube and Tamworth Regional Council move forward with Intermodal plans

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
February 27 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb confirmed the final sign-off has been made. Picture by Peter Hardin

THE DOTTED line has been signed for the Tamworth Intermodal build after some "tough" negotiations delayed the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.