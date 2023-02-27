THE DOTTED line has been signed for the Tamworth Intermodal build after some "tough" negotiations delayed the project.
More than three months after mayor Russell Webb announced a deal had been reached and construction could start, the Leader can confirm the contract between council and Qube was signed earlier this month.
"It's been going on for some time, there's a lot of talk around the business community about the Intermodal and what's happening, and what's not happening," Cr Webb said.
"It's all been signed off, we'll see some construction work out there in the coming times."
A report went before Tamworth Regional Council this month to give Cr Webb and general manager Paul Bennett "the authority to take it forward in another direction if necessary".
"We've been in negotiations with Qube for some time," Cr Webb said.
"Some of those negotiations have been quite tough, because we're all looking for the best outcome.
"We're looking for the best outcome for our region and our community and we finally got to that point."
At an announcement in November last year, the Intermodal was expected to be complete by mid-year, though that has now been revised to the second half of this year.
The Tamworth Rail Intermodal and the Intermodal Freight Facility will enable freight to be transferred from truck to train at the Tamworth Global Gateway Park.
It will connect to a $35.4 million intermodal rail line funded by the NSW government.
First announced in 2015, the intermodal hub was due to open last year, but was held up due to lengthy contractual negotiations.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
