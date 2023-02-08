It's business-as-usual for members of the Longyard Golf Course, as the property remains with its current ownership.
In a letter sent to members on Wednesday, February 8, owner of the golf course John O'Rourke confirmed the Sydney-based developer Kingdom Developments have defaulted on their contract to purchase the property.
The letter said Mr O'Rourke rejected a proposal from Kingdom for vendor finance, an arrangement which would've seen his company lending money to the developer for them to use in completing the sale.
Mr O'Rourke said he rejected the proposal due to concerns of the developers experiencing "financial difficulty", which he said could affect the quality and maintenance of the golf course.
Kingdom Developments could not be reached for comment.
As for the future of the property, Mr O'Rourke said he will focus on developing the residential land attached to the course, and will "review clubhouse upgrades as this project progresses".
In reference to Kingdom Developments' now-deposed plans of upgrades and refurbishment, Mr O'Rourke said "we consistently fulfil all requirements of maintaining the course and facilities to a high standard, and members and residents can confidently rely on us to continue doing so".
Mr O'Rourke further said he is "looking forward to seeing the Tamworth community continue to enjoy golfing at The Longyard [Golf Course] or visiting The Mill for a delicious meal, function with free venue hire or just a few drinks or fresh fruit slushie on the deck with beautiful golf course views".
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
