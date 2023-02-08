FIREFIGHTERS have warned landholders they cannot burn off piles or land during high fire danger periods after permits were suspended.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) has been notified of landholders conducting burns on properties in the Moore Creek area, on the edge of Tamworth.
The RFS warned the Tamworth district has been blanketed by a high fire danger rating for several days, meaning permits have been suspended.
Tamworth District RFS Inspector Bron Waters said permits are required to conduct any burning.
"We were at high rating which meant that permits were all suspended. Most people were good with that, unfortunately we do have to remind people that they do need a permit and they need to notify us as well as their neighbours 24 hours prior to lighting," she said.
"And it's their responsibility to check what the fire danger rating is and if it's high, or above, that they are not to light, and if they've got something burning it needs to be put out."
The fire service warned fines apply for anyone burning off without a permit during the Bushfire Danger Period.
"Despite how green it may look, grass fires still start very easily and spread rather rapidly. Our crews have seen this many times over the past few weeks," the RFS warned.
A moderate fire danger rating is in place for the Tamworth district on Thursday and Friday.
