The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Sydney-based Kingdom Developments confirms it is looking to pull out of Longyard Golf Course deal in Tamworth

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 7 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Longyard Golf Course in Tamworth was set to be sold at the end of last year, but the buyer is now searching for a way out. Picture by Peter Hardin

The Longyard Golf Course in Tamworth may remain in the hands of its current owner, as a Sydney-based property developer looks for a way to back out of its sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.