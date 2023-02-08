AFTER 40 years of volunteering locally, Glen Innes resident Mary Hollingworth has been recognised as a finalist in the NSW Woman of the Year awards.
She is one of four women nominated in the Community Hero of the Year section.
Whether it's fundraising for local schools or catering to 300 people on short notice without a kitchen, there's not much Mary has not been part of around Glen Innes.
"It was an absolute shock. There was a message left on my phone when I was babysitting my grandchildren," Ms Hollingworth said.
"I rang them back when I got home and said I think you've got the wrong person, but they said no it's definitely you Mary.
"I'm still really overwhelmed by it all. Like many volunteers I've always just done what I thought was my little bit to support the community.
"I've always been around a dedicated group of people, too. It's great that they're recognising volunteers from a lot of small communities."
Mary is the current Chair of the NSW Rural Women's Gathering and a long-term volunteer with the Rural Women's Network
She is an active member of the Glen Innes Red Cross and was a member of the Glen Innes Show Society Ladies Auxiliary for 25 years, serving as president from 2004 to 2008.
Working on council before she retired helped open the door for a number of groups and causes for the community.
"In Glen Innes alone there would be so many things we wouldn't have if people didn't get involved," she said.
"It really underpins the fabric of the small community. I'm passionate about the power of rural women working together. When we put our minds together we can achieve anything. I've got five grandchildren living in the area, so I have vested interest to keep volunteering forever."
The community hero award is described as someone who is the first to roll up her sleeves to help others, and motivates those around her to contribute to their communities.
"Mary is incredibly active across a range of groups and causes in the community and hence, she is one of Glen Innes' most recognisable faces," MP Adam Marshall said.
"She has worked tirelessly, along with others, to deliver 500 events, seminars, functions, information and training sessions for rural women and families in the Glen Innes, Deepwater and Tenterfield regions
"She is one of the most energetic and positive people around the district and I am so proud of her and that her selfless dedication to the community has been recognised in this way."
The NSW Women of the Year Awards will be presented at the International Convention Centre in Sydney on March 9.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
