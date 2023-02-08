TAMWORTH and Armidale accused have been charged by a secret police strike force investigating break and enters and property offences.
NSW Police revealed this week that Strike Force Kinnereth had charged 60 people, including juveniles, after a four-month investigation.
The 60 people charged are facing a combined 145 offences as a result of police investigations.
Strike Force Kinnereth was launched by the Mid North Coast Police District in October 2022 in response to a spate of reports of break, enter and steal offences. The operation wrapped up in January.
The operation resulted in the arrest of dozens of juveniles and adults from across the Mid North Coast, as well as from Armidale and Tamworth.
Police said 81 people were dealt with across the operation, with 60 people subsequently charged.
Investigators conducted inquiries into 17 break and enters, nine stolen vehicles, nine drug possessions, three weapons offences, 28 traffic offences and 16 breach of bail offences.
A 14-year-old boy is due to appear in Kempsey Children's Court this week after being charged by officers involved in Strike Force Kinnereth.
The boy, who is from Kempsey, is facing 38 offences allegedly linked to 13 different incidents. He is currently on strict conditional bail. He has not been required to enter pleas.
Police confirmed out of the total charges laid, 31 offences relate to outstanding warrants. A further 14 infringement notices were issued, along with three criminal infringement notices, three cannabis cautions, four youth cautions, and there were three youth conferences.
A police spokesperson confirmed to ACM that some charges related to break-ins around Port Macquarie, including in the Lighthouse Beach area, in which alleged offenders entered homes as occupants slept, to steal their car keys.
Some of the vehicles stolen from those properties were later found burnt out.
The strike force involved officers from the Mid North Coast Police District, and was backed by the dog unit, highway patrol and PolAir - the force's plane and helicopter unit.
