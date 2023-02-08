The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth and Armidale-accused charged by strike force investigating Port Macquarie and Mid North Coast break and enters

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated February 8 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police confirmed Tamworth and Armidale accused have been charged after investigations into a series of break-in across Port Macquarie, some of which were caught on CCTV. Picture supplied

TAMWORTH and Armidale accused have been charged by a secret police strike force investigating break and enters and property offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.