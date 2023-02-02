LOVED ONES have remembered William 'Bill' Haines as quiet, gifted and protective in an emotional family statement at the inquest into his tragic death in custody.
"He was a real person - not just a date, not just a number," his family member Teresa, known as Sally, told the court on Thursday.
"He did not receive the treatment he so deserved."
Known by those close to him as Bill, Mr Haines died in Cessnock Correctional Centre on April 27, 2021.
He had spent more than 10 days in hospitals about six weeks earlier, after first arriving by ambulance for treatment on his 37th birthday, on March 9, 2021.
The court heard medical evidence during the inquest in Tamworth this week, which examined the healthcare Mr Haines received. His family have been in court for the proceedings.
His family members told the inquest the Bundjalung and Gomeroi man was born in Moree, and was recognised as "talented" and "gifted".
He was idolised by his younger cousins and protective of his family, and was described as a "quiet boy".
He would send letters and photos from prison after his life "spiralled" when he moved to Sydney as a teenager.
A story was also read from Mr Haines' cousin Lorraine.
READ ALSO:
His family said they wanted someone to "take accountability for their actions, or lack of actions", and wanted to see that what happened to their loved one "never, ever happens again" to anyone else.
The inquest ended in Tamworth on Thursday before Deputy State Coroner Carmel Forbes, who thanked Mr Haines' family for "bringing Bill to life" with their heartfelt statement.
The inquest examined the circumstances surrounding Mr Haines' death and any factors relating to it.
Aboriginal Legal Service lawyer Heather Webb, acting for the Haines family, told the court his loved ones had questions that they felt remained unanswered.
"Bill was a much-loved son, nephew, cousin and friend to many," she told the inquest.
"They will continue to miss him dearly and suffer as a result of his loss."
She said people in custody were vulnerable because they didn't have anyone close to them to care for them or encourage them to seek help.
She said Mr Haines was the eighth First Nations man to die in custody in 2021 despite it only being April, and that he was a member of the most incarcerated people on the planet.
She told the inquest he "needed and deserved" a greater level of care than what he had.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.