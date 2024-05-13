Teenagers deny involvement in viral fight outside Tamworth pub

TWO teenagers have denied their involvement in a viral brawl outside a Tamworth pub on the city's main street.
Whitney Lonsdale and Kylijah Naden appeared separately in Tamworth Local Court when they each pleaded not guilty to one charge of affray.
The allegation stems from a fight on Peel Street on March 10, 2024, at about 2:30am.
Emergency services were called to the scene following reports about 20 people were involved in a brawl on Tamworth's main strip, near the intersection of Bourke Street.
When police arrived at Peel Street, near The Courthouse Hotel, officers were forced to use pepper spray to break up the fight.
The court heard the 18-year-old woman and the 19-year-old man were both pleading not guilty to the lone charge levelled against them.
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered a brief of evidence to be prepared and adjourned the matters until July.
The two teenagers were charged after footage of the fight went viral on social media.
In the wake of the brawl, officers attached to the Oxley Police District launched an investigation into the fight.
The three men, all aged in their 20s, were also charged with affray and remain before the courts.
