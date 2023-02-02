The Northern Daily Leader
Natural Resources Access Regulator says hefty fine for Moree irrigator Henry Payson Pty Ltd should serve as warning

By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated February 3 2023 - 7:13am, first published 5:30am
The Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) launched the court challenge against the Moree irrigator in 2021. Picture from file

THE STATE'S water regulator said a $350,000 fine to a Moree irrigator should serve as a warning to cowboy operators or rulebreakers to think twice before breaching water laws.

