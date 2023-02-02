A MAGISTRATE has warned a young man that burnouts aren't a joke and he could have killed himself after his behaviour on the road was captured on video in Tamworth.
Tamworth Local Court heard that while some people think burnouts and hoon driving are "fun" or "funny", it could be dangerous.
Benjamin Sheedy represented himself, flanked by his mother for support, when he was handed a 12-month good behaviour without a conviction for operating a vehicle so that its wheels undergo a loss of traction.
The court heard the charge, levelled by police after investigations, also carried demerit points.
"Caught on CCTV right in the middle of Tamworth," magistrate Julie Soars said as she read the document detailing the offending.
She told the 22-year-old he needed to clean up his act.
"You've made just about every error under the sun, apart from perhaps a drink driving matter," she told him.
"You've got a record that doesn't assist you."
Ms Soars told Sheedy she dealt with a court case recently where a person had done a burnout, lost control, and knocked the person watching on into a gutter, causing them significant injuries.
"You could have lost control and gone into a pole and killed yourself," she said.
"Those sorts of things - believe me - I see them."
Sheedy handed up references and told the court he worked on a property out of town so needed his driver's licence.
Ms Soars warned him that if he came back before the court on more driving offences, he would most likely be facing criminal convictions and hefty fines.
"Your licence is a privilege, not a right," she said.
"Twelve months of good behaviour."
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
