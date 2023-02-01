TENS of thousands of dollars worth of illegal vapes, tobacco leaf and cigarettes have been seized across Tamworth and Armidale after police and health inspectors pounced.
The secret operation between NSW Police and NSW Health unfolded on Tuesday and saw almost $180,000 worth of goods seized in Tamworth, Armidale, Glen Innes and Dubbo.
In Tamworth, Oxley police seized $35,000 worth of illegal products from one store. It included 15,320 cigarettes and more than 620 vapes.
More than 240 vapes were seized from a second Tamworth shopfront.
Shops in South Tamworth and the CBD were targeted with close to 860 vapes seized in total, as well as loose leaf tobacco.
Neither of the two locations in Tamworth were selling vapes that were legal.
"The seizures relate to offences of sales of nicotine products that are unlawful," Oxley licensing Sergeant Melinda Roberts told the Leader.
"The products seized are illegal in NSW, and are not approved for sale, don't meet licensing regulations, or have illegal packaging."
The products were imported from overseas and contain unlawful levels of nicotine or the wrong warning labels.
"Any vapes with nicotine in them are illegal," Sergeant Roberts said.
"Parents need to be vigilant, because illegal items are being sold across Tamworth, and the disposable vapes, like we have seen, are popular with kids."
New England Detective Inspector Kingsley Chapman said three businesses came under notice across Armidale and Glen Innes for unlawful goods.
"We had received information they were selling non-regulated products," Detective Chapman said.
"We have the power to inspect, and if identified, we have the power to search and seize items."
The operation targeted a number of businesses selling illegal tobacco products and vapes, and comes amid a rise in vaping in young people.
Across the locations, 22kg of loose leaf tobacco, 70,000 cigarettes and around 3000 e-cigs were seized from a number of businesses.
"Vaping is illegal for juveniles, like cigarettes," Detective Chapman said.
"It is not legal for a 13, 14, 15-year-old to vape, so it is a concern.
"There is a reason why they're illegal for young people, and that is because they are a risk to the community."
He also put businesses on notice that police and health inspectors will be back.
"Traders of illegal substances will be held to account and prosecuted accordingly, and we will act on the information provided from the community, like we have," he said.
Investigations by NSW Health into the seizures are continuing.
