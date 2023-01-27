THE HOTTEST day of summer so far left Tamworth locals trying to beat the heat, but the sweltering day went out with a bang when a storm hit overnight.
The temperature in Tamworth reached 38.8 degrees on Thursday afternoon, a number not seen in the city in more than two years, since December 2020.
The mercury hit 30 degrees on Thursday about 10am, and didn't get back down into the 20s until late in the evening.
A summer storm swept over the region late at night, bringing blustering winds, thunder and an epic light show.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) gauge at Tamworth airport recorded 7.2mm of rain from about 9.45pm to 10.15pm as the storm passed over.
Residents reported various totals and storm and hail activity depending on where they were in the region.
The storm caused powerlines to go down on the outskirts of Tamworth, leaving dozens of Hallsville locals without electricity through the night.
The power was automatically switched off to 57 homes and businesses for safety after the fault was detected about 10pm, an Essential Energy spokesperson told the Leader.
"A patrol of the network found several spans of powerline had been brought down during the wild weather, however it was determined that crews would return in daylight for safety reasons," they said.
Daylight revealed the extent of damage the storms and fallen trees caused to the electricity network, including eight spans of powerline having been brought down and significantly damaged, along with two broken pole crossarms and damage to other network components."
Power could be out until Friday evening, the spokesperson said.
"Essential Energy thanks customers for their patience and understanding as we work to complete repairs and restore power for customers as quickly as safety allows," they said.
The State Emergency Service (SES) has warned that while storms can hit at any time, October to March brings an increased chance of strong winds and heavy rain across the state.
Volunteers are on hand to help and more information about storm preparation can be found on the SES website.
The BoM forecast more storms on Friday and possibly Saturday afternoon or evening, while more rain could arrive on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Thursday was a hot day right across the region, with Walgett cracking 42 degrees, while Gunnedah and Narrabri got to more than 39.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
