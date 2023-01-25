It was an early start for Australia Day activities in Tamworth, where a church service was followed by a BBQ breakfast at Tamworth War Memorial Town Hall.
The Rotary Club of Tamworth Sunrise did the honours on the hotplate, making sure the hungry hoards were well fed with plenty of bacon and eggs on offer.
Read also:
The Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony and Tamworth Australia Day Awards ceremony commences at 10am, where our local citizens will be recognised for all their hard work and dedication.
And then from 7pm the community is being invited to join in the activities in Bicentennial Park, with music from Sally-Anne Whitten & The Rumour Mill, Party Train and more.
A fireworks display is planned from 9:30pm to round out the night.
A full list of events across the region today can be found at council's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.