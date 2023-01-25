THERE'S just three things Kevin Clifton needs to call a place home; a school, sport and church.
His dedication to all three has helped him land an Order of Australia (OAM) accolade for his ongoing commitment.
But the award has come as somewhat of a shock to Mr Clifton, who said his drive to help out the community comes just from "living in one".
"I'm not sure why, I've just continued living on how I was, which has always been in a community," he told the Leader.
Mr Clifton moved to Tamworth 35 years ago and is a former principal of Tamworth South Public School, clocking up 12 years on the job.
But having retired from teaching, these days you'll find Mr Clifton coaching and having a social game at the South Tamworth Bowling Club.
On a Tuesday mornings Mr Clifton coordinates an accessible bowls group for Sunnyfield Disability Services and Kirinari Community Services clients.
"I call it 'Access Bowls' because it's extending access for disabled people into a public facility," he said.
"Like everyone I coach, they're unique, so it's just about figuring out how they can get down in a manner that's kind to their body."
After an hour on the green the group has a social catch-up in the club house.
Mr Clifton has is a former president of the South Tamworth Bowling Club and the Central North District Bowling Association.
He's a life member of both clubs.
Sport has always been a big part of Mr Clifton's life, dabbling in cricket, golf, tennis and bowls, often teaming up with his wife in their younger years.
Mr Clifton is no stranger to accolades and has received a plethora of awards throughout his time.
He was a winner of the Tamworth Access Award in 2014, and has been recognised for 21 years of service to coaching by the Royal New South Wales Bowling Association.
Mr Clifton was awarded the Australian Sports Medal in 2000 and a National Coach 10 Year Certificate of Service in 2002.
Despite being proud of his OAM achievement, Mr Clifton said his daughter's doctorate is sitting pride of place in the living room.
"I might have to find another wall," he said.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
