Glencoe farmer Dugald McIndoe of Smithston farms is selling a ram to donate the proceeds to the McGrath foundation

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
January 29 2023 - 11:30am
Skye McIndoe usually hates wearing pink but was more than happy to don the outfit to help the charity supporting her neighbour. Picture supplied by Dugald McIndoe

Glencoe farmer Dugald McIndoe is going above and beyond simple neighbourly kindness, donating the proceeds from the sale of his ram on February 6 to the McGrath Foundation, a charity providing support to his neighbour as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

