Glencoe farmer Dugald McIndoe is going above and beyond simple neighbourly kindness, donating the proceeds from the sale of his ram on February 6 to the McGrath Foundation, a charity providing support to his neighbour as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.
Mr McIndoe said he's "got no idea" how much money his ram will make for the Foundation, but "the more the better."
The average cost of a ram is around $500, though prices can vary from $300 to multiple thousands of dollars.
"It won't be a lot, but every little bit helps. I think people should chip in a bit if they can," Mr McIndoe said.
The McIndoe's neighbour, Anna te Velde, recently needed a mastectomy in her ongoing battle against breast cancer, and her father Gary said the support her and their family have received from the McGrath foundation has been a light in the darkness.
"They were just fantastic. The ongoing treatment and the support ... the logistics of the whole thing are quite daunting, but they take the time to help. They're wonderful," Anna's father, Gary te Velde, said.
The McGrath Foundation helps individuals and their families affected by breast cancer, by providing specialist Nurses to ensure they have access to physical and emotional support throughout treatment.
Their goal is to train and hire 250 specialised breast care nurses by 2025 and to ensure that no one fighting breast cancer ever misses out on care.
"If it helps women that are in trouble, I think it's a terrific cause," Mr McIndoe said.
Ms te Velde is currently living with her sister in Sydney as she receives treatment and her family appreciates the McIndoe's and the McGrath Foundation's support in this trying time.
