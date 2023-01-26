The Northern Daily Leader
Tingha's Preston Campbell received an OAM for service to Indigenous youth and rugby league

By Mitchell Craig
January 26 2023 - 2:00pm
Preston Campbell (right) with his son Jayden, who now also plays with the Titans.

TINGHA product Preston Campbell has been awarded a medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his service to Indigenous youth and rugby league.

